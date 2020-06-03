Watch: TXT Captivates With Dark “PUMA” MV

TXT goes for a fierce idea in a new music video!

On June 4, TXT revealed the MV for his or her monitor “PUMA,” a b-side off their Might mini album “The Dream Chapter: Eternity.” The group not too long ago made a comeback with the mini album’s title monitor “Can’t You See Me?”

TXT shall be performing “PUMA” for the primary time on “M Countdown” at present, which airs at 6 p.m. KST, starting their promotions for the monitor.

Try the MV beneath!

