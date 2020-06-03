General News

Watch: TXT Captivates With Dark “PUMA” MV

June 3, 2020
1 Min Read

TXT goes for a fierce idea in a new music video!

On June 4, TXT revealed the MV for his or her monitor “PUMA,” a b-side off their Might mini album “The Dream Chapter: Eternity.” The group not too long ago made a comeback with the mini album’s title monitor “Can’t You See Me?”

TXT shall be performing “PUMA” for the primary time on “M Countdown” at present, which airs at 6 p.m. KST, starting their promotions for the monitor.

Try the MV beneath!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment