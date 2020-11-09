Watch: TXT Connects In MV Teaser For “We Lost The Summer time”

TXT gave a preview of their subsequent music video!

On November 10 at midnight KST, the group unveiled an MV teaser for “We Lost the Summer time,” a tune off their newest mini album, “minisode1: Blue Hour.” The album got here out in October and options the title monitor “Blue Hour.”

“We Lost the Summer time” talks concerning the shared expertise of being disadvantaged of a standard each day life due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to dwell in an “everlasting winter” whereas eager for comfortable on a regular basis moments of connection. English singer-songwriter Charli XCX took half in creating the monitor, and the choreography contains strikes that mirror the present scenario the place individuals “need to be collectively however can’t.”

Watch the MV teaser beneath!

TXT’s “We Lost the Summer time” MV comes out on November 13 at midnight KST.