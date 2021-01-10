Watch: TXT Covers TVXQ’s Debut Track “Hug” In Dance Practice Video For 2020 KBS Song Festival

TXT has shared a brand new dance follow video for his or her cowl of TVXQ’s “Hug”!

On January 9, TXT dropped a dance follow video for his or her cowl efficiency on the 2020 KBS Song Festival, the place they carried out a dwell rendition of TVXQ’s iconic debut observe forward of their very own music “Blue Hour.”

The newly launched clip provides a full view of all 5 TXT members as they tackle the choreography for the beloved hit music from the early 2000s.

Take a look at TXT’s new dance follow video for “Hug” beneath!

Watch the complete 2020 KBS Song Festival with English subtitles right here:

