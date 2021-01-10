General News

Watch: TXT Covers TVXQ’s Debut Track “Hug” In Dance Practice Video For 2020 KBS Song Festival

January 10, 2021
1 Min Read

TXT has shared a brand new dance follow video for his or her cowl of TVXQ’s “Hug”!

On January 9, TXT dropped a dance follow video for his or her cowl efficiency on the 2020 KBS Song Festival, the place they carried out a dwell rendition of TVXQ’s iconic debut observe forward of their very own music “Blue Hour.”

The newly launched clip provides a full view of all 5 TXT members as they tackle the choreography for the beloved hit music from the early 2000s.

Take a look at TXT’s new dance follow video for “Hug” beneath!

Watch the complete 2020 KBS Song Festival with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.