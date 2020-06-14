Watch: TXT Gears Up For Next Chapter Of Their Story In “Pre-Sequel” To “Can’t You See Me?”

TXT has unveiled a sneak peek of what lies forward of their story!

On June 15 at midnight KST, TXT launched an intriguing new “pre-sequel” to the music video for his or her newest title observe.

Seemingly going down after the chaos and destruction of the dramatic music video for “Can’t You See Me?“, the newly launched clip begins out with the 5 TXT members trying desolate and alone, simply as they had been within the authentic music video. Quickly, nonetheless, a reddish-pink mild shines by their home windows, and every of the members flip to face what seems to be a brand new daybreak.

The phrase “pre-sequel” additionally appears to trace at the potential for the discharge of a full sequel to the music video.

What are your theories on TXT’s new “pre-sequel”? Take a look at the video beneath!