Watch: TXT Gets Hilariously Excited While Reacting To Their Own Concept Trailer For “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY”

TXT has shared a enjoyable response video for his or her new “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” idea trailer!

On Might 3, TXT—who’s presently gearing up for his or her comeback with the third installment of their “The Dream Chapter” sequence—launched a clip of themselves watching their newest idea trailer for the very first time.

Soobin, who performed an important function within the trailer, begins the video by explaining that they’re watching the trailer only a few hours earlier than its official launch. Beomgyu excitedly remarks, “We’ll lastly get to see Soobin’s performing,” and Soobin jokes, “Watch and be taught, everybody.”

As soon as the trailer begins taking part in, the TXT members are unable to tear their eyes off the display screen as they energetically react to each little element of the video. The idols are particularly shocked when Huening Kai factors the glowing cat eyes within the background behind them, they usually even return to rewatch the scene in awe.

The TXT members additionally get adorably invested in Soobin’s story within the trailer, repeatedly exclaiming issues like, “That is so unhappy!”, “He seems so pitiful!”, and “This breaks my coronary heart!” When Soobin despairingly calls out to his fellow members within the trailer, Taehyun feedback, “I believe our followers will cry once they see this. Even my coronary heart aches proper now.” Beomgyu later provides, “The music was unhappy too, however Soobin’s performing was so good that I virtually teared up whereas watching it.”

Watch TXT’s full response to their idea trailer with English subtitles beneath!

TXT might be making their comeback with “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” on Might 18 at 6 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, try their newest teasers right here!