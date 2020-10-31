Watch: TXT Is Amazed And Delighted By Their “Blue Hour” MV In Reaction Video

TXT skilled their “Blue Hour” music video in a enjoyable response video!

The group just lately made a comeback with the mini album “minisode1 : Blue Hour,” and so they sat all the way down to react to their title observe MV collectively in a video launched on October 30.

TXT is first a bit confused by the opening music, commenting that it reminds them of the movie “Coraline,” and so they just like the vibe it creates. The members are excited and amazed as their track then kicks in with pictures of the fellows dancing in entrance of the merry-go-round, with Hueningkai yelling, “Yeah!” Additionally they chuckle and cheer over the pictures of them falling via the sky, and Soobin recreates how he frantically flailed within the air.

The cameo by the CGI squirrel makes them exclaim, “It’s so cute!” Hueningkai says in delight, “Look the way it’s dressed!”

After they come to the scene with the massive ladder, Taehyun shares, “That really was big.” Yeonjun agrees, “It was really scary,” and Soobin says he was a bit scared too. “This half seems nice although,” provides Yeonjun.

They get to see the scene the place Hueningkai sends a water droplet down on Beomgyu beneath, which was added via CGI, and Yeonjun says, “That’s cute! So cool.” The shot the place birds drape Hueningkai’s jacket on him additionally earned one other cheer of amazement from the fellows, and so they rave about how fairly the clouds look within the sky.

The ending scene consists of Beomgyu leaping down from a tree and stepping on a guide. “That’s my guide…” says Soobin, and Taehyun feedback, “He stepped throughout it.”

TXT claps when the MV is over, and Soobin says, “Watching this music video makes you are feeling actually joyful.” Yeonjun feedback that he thinks their followers MOA will like it. They then chuckle over a scene of them bumping into one another that they known as the “pinball” and likewise over how Hueningkai had tripped and rolled once they had been operating.

“It was actually enjoyable to movie!” say Taehyun. Hueningkai provides, “My favourite half was Soobin falling,” and so they chuckle and reenact the way in which he had flailed within the sky. Taehyun additionally feedback, “The entire course of was actually good too. Earlier than, it was powerful work once we had been throwing tomatoes. However this time, it was actually nice.”

Watch the video beneath with English subtitles!