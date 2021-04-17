Watch: TXT Performs On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” + Shares Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse Of Filming

TXT lit up “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with an exciting performance!

On April 16 local time, TXT made their first-ever appearance on the popular U.S. talk show, where they performed their song “We Lost the Summer“—one of the B-sides from their 2020 mini album “minisode1: Blue Hour.”

Although TXT previously made their U.S. television debut on MTV’s “Fresh Out Live” last year, the latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” marked their very first time performing on an American talk show.

In addition to sharing a clip of TXT performing “We Lost the Summer,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has also released behind-the-scenes footage of the group talking about their song, explaining the school theme of their performance, and more.

Check out both videos with English subtitles below!