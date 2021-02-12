Watch: TXT Performs Traditional Korean Instrument Version Of “Blue Hour” On KBS Lunar New Year Special

General News

TXT Performs Traditional Korean Instrument Version Of "Blue Hour" On KBS Lunar New Year Special

February 12, 2021
TXT carried out a particular remix of their newest title observe in celebration of the Lunar New Year!

On February 11, KBS 2TV aired a Lunar New Year music particular entitled “Joseon Pop Once more.” The televised live performance featured many alternative genres of music, together with trot, hip hop, and extra, with a specific highlight on conventional Korean music.

Along with “Miss Trot” winner and trot famous person Tune Ga In, the lineup included TXT, who took the chance to carry out a never-before-seen model of their current hit “Blue Hour.” The rearrangement, which combined the sound of conventional Korean devices into the upbeat pop tune, obtained a passionate response from these on set throughout filming.

Praising TXT’s efficiency as particularly noteworthy, the producers of “Joseon Pop Once more” commented, “Ok-pop and conventional Korean music melded collectively to create an exceptionally high-quality efficiency. Particularly, it was a efficiency that featured an explosion of never-before-seen charms from TXT.”

Referring to the various followers throughout the globe who confirmed love for the tune, they added, “The entire world coming collectively as one was a touching second.”

Try the clip of TXT’s traditional-instrument remix of “Blue Hour”—together with some particular appearances by followers all around the world—under!

Watch the complete “Joseon Pop Once more” present with English subtitles right here:

