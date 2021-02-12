Watch: TXT Performs Traditional Korean Instrument Version Of “Blue Hour” On KBS Lunar New Year Special

TXT carried out a particular remix of their newest title observe in celebration of the Lunar New Year!

On February 11, KBS 2TV aired a Lunar New Year music particular entitled “Joseon Pop Once more.” The televised live performance featured many alternative genres of music, together with trot, hip hop, and extra, with a specific highlight on conventional Korean music.

Along with “Miss Trot” winner and trot famous person Tune Ga In, the lineup included TXT, who took the chance to carry out a never-before-seen model of their current hit “Blue Hour.” The rearrangement, which combined the sound of conventional Korean devices into the upbeat pop tune, obtained a passionate response from these on set throughout filming.

Praising TXT’s efficiency as particularly noteworthy, the producers of “Joseon Pop Once more” commented, “Ok-pop and conventional Korean music melded collectively to create an exceptionally high-quality efficiency. Particularly, it was a efficiency that featured an explosion of never-before-seen charms from TXT.”

Referring to the various followers throughout the globe who confirmed love for the tune, they added, “The entire world coming collectively as one was a touching second.”

Try the clip of TXT’s traditional-instrument remix of “Blue Hour”—together with some particular appearances by followers all around the world—under!

Watch the complete “Joseon Pop Once more” present with English subtitles right here:

