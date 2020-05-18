Watch: TXT Premieres New Tracks From “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY” On Mnet Comeback Show

TXT carried out their new songs for the primary time on their very own comeback present on Mnet!

On Might 18, the rookie Huge Hit boy group made a return with their mini album “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY.” On a comeback present particular on Mnet that day, they carried out their new title tracks “Can’t You See Me?” in addition to their b-sides “Drama” and “Fairy of Shampoo.”

In addition they carried out their two earlier title tracks: “CROWN” off their debut mini album “The Dream Chapter: Star” and “Run Away” off their full album “The Dream Chapter: Magic.”

What do you consider TXT’s new songs?