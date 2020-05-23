Watch: TXT Reacts To Their Own MV For “Can’t See You Me?” + It Gets Loud

TXT has shared a enjoyable response video for his or her new “Can’t You See Me?” music video!

On Could 23, TXT posted a clip of themselves watching their newest music video for the very first time. The clip begins with Soobin explaining that they’re watching the video the day earlier than its official launch, whereas Huening Kai and Yeonjun share a nervous hug as they categorical their pleasure at lastly seeing how the music video turned out.

All through the clip, the TXT members react with awe, embarrassment, giddy laughter, and excited screaming as they watch themselves on display screen. In the direction of the start of the “Can’t You See Me?” music video, when the opposite 4 members present up at his home, Soobin jokingly yells, “Don’t come inside!” Later, when tomatoes make their first look within the video, Beomgyu covers his noise and laughs, “I can already scent [the ketchup].”

After watching the music video, Taehyun brings up the scene by which 4 of the members seize their very own hair and shake their heads violently whereas Yeonjun sits calmly within the center. Yeonjun recollects, “It seemed like there have been monkey noises coming from all sides, so I stored bursting into laughter. I couldn’t give attention to my appearing.”

Huening Kai chimes in, “The director instructed us to yell whereas we had been appearing it out, however as a result of our yelling was so humorous, we ended up filming it with out yelling.” Taehyun provides with amusing, “At first, he instructed us to do it shortly, however then he requested us to do it slowly,” prompting the members to hilariously reenact their slowed-down actions.

Echoing Beomgyu’s remark from earlier, Yeonjun remarks, “Watching this, I really feel like I can scent the ketchup once more.”

Soobin remarks, “I believe that is actually completely different from the music movies we’ve launched up till now,” and Beomgyu agrees, “It’s fully completely different from after we did [‘CROWN‘].” Taehyun feedback, “It’s not choreography-focused or aesthetics-focused, however story-focused as a substitute. Possibly it’s as a result of I do know the story, however I really feel prefer it does a very good job telling the story clearly.” Beomgyu provides, “Nevertheless it nonetheless managed to incorporate each [choreography and aesthetics] as properly.”

Try TXT’s response to their “Can’t You See Me?” music video under!