General News

Watch: TXT Shows Off Their Cool Choreo For “Blue Hour” In High-Energy Dance Practice Video

October 31, 2020
1 Min Read

TXT has shared an thrilling new dance follow video for his or her newest title observe!

On October 29, TXT gave followers a greater take a look at the dynamic choreography for his or her new track “Blue Hour,” which they launched earlier this week. The brand new clip provides a full view of all 5 members’ spectacular dance strikes and the way they match collectively all through the track, in addition to the cool formations concerned within the choreography.

Take a look at TXT’s new dance follow video for “Blue Hour” under!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.