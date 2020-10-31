Watch: TXT Shows Off Their Cool Choreo For “Blue Hour” In High-Energy Dance Practice Video

TXT has shared an thrilling new dance follow video for his or her newest title observe!

On October 29, TXT gave followers a greater take a look at the dynamic choreography for his or her new track “Blue Hour,” which they launched earlier this week. The brand new clip provides a full view of all 5 members’ spectacular dance strikes and the way they match collectively all through the track, in addition to the cool formations concerned within the choreography.

Take a look at TXT’s new dance follow video for “Blue Hour” under!