Watch: TXT Surprises With New “Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive?” Dance Practice Video & Cover Of Marteen For 2021 Dream Week

February 27, 2021
1 Min Read

TXT has shocked followers with a brand new dance apply video!

In celebration of the upcoming second anniversary of their debut on March 4, TXT has been sharing new content material and unreleased footage as a part of their “TXT 2021 Dream Week.”

On February 28 at midnight KST, TXT dropped a enjoyable new “close-up model” dance apply video for “Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive?”, a fan-favorite B-side from their first studio album “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.”

TXT additionally beforehand launched a dance apply video for his or her pre-debut cowl of Marteen’s “Sriracha.” Though they initially recorded the quilt for his or her evaluations as trainees earlier than their 2019 debut, the TXT members just lately practiced the primary half of their choreography once more in order that they might movie this new dance video.

Take a look at each their new dance apply video and their full cowl of “Sriracha” under!

Are you excited to see what else TXT has in retailer for 2021 Dream Week?

How does this text make you are feeling?

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

