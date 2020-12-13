General News

Watch: TXT Teams Up With National Orchestra Of Korea For Traditional Korean Instrument Version Of “Run Away”

December 13, 2020
TXT joined forces with the National Orchestra of Korea for a really particular efficiency of their music “Run Away“!

On December 11, the town of Seoul aired the ultimate on-line live performance of its five-night “Seoul Music Discovery” collection. TXT carried out a number of songs for the live performance, however their first efficiency was particularly noteworthy: in a large-scale collaboration with the National Orchestra of Korea, which makes use of conventional Korean devices, the group carried out a particular rearrangement of “Run Away” on the Kyunghee Palace in Seoul.

After their efficiency, Huening Kai remarked, “It’s such an honor to have the ability to carry out right here [at Kyunghee Palace].” Beomgyu agreed, “This place is so lovely, and I really feel like I’m turning into more healthy simply being right here. I believe that’s why we have been in a position to wrap up our efficiency with out feeling exhausted.”

Chief Soobin identified that it was their first time collaborating with a standard Korean orchestra, and Beomgyu chimed in, “It felt so totally different listening to a standard Korean model of [our song], and it felt particularly nice to have the ability to carry out it right here at such a significant place.” Yeonjun commented, “Because the others have already stated, it’s such an honor that we have been in a position to carry out right here on the lovely Kyunghee Palace. I’m so happy with us.”

Taehyun added, “I’m completely happy as a result of I believe we have been in a position to present many individuals a uniquely Korean feeling.”

Take a look at the clip of TXT and the National Orchestra of Korea’s traditional-instrument efficiency of “Run Away” under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxexJsHZ6hg

