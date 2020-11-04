General News

Watch: TXT Wins With “Blue Hour” On “The Present”; Performances By PENTAGON, LOONA, VERIVERY, And More

November 4, 2020
TXT grabbed a trophy for “Blue Hour”!

On the November 3 episode of “The Present,” the nominees for first place had been CIX’s “Jungle,” TXT’s “Blue Hour,” and Tune Ha Ye’s “Blissful.” TXT gained with a complete rating of 8,370 to Tune Ha Ye’s 4,593 and CIX’s 4,276.

Watch TXT’s performances and win beneath!

Different performers on this week’s episode included BXK, CIX, DRIPPIN, JBJ95, NTX, P1Harmony, VERIVERY, DKB, Blackswan, Tune Ha Ye, Alexa, Weeekly, LOONA, Kassy, and PENTAGON.

Take a look at their performances right here!

BXK – “NOYB”

NTX – “Magic Sneakers”

AleXa – “Revolution”

Blackswan – “Tonight”

DKB – “Work Laborious”

Kassy – “Are You Wonderful”

Tune Ha Ye – “Blissful”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

DRIPPIN – “Overdrive”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

JBJ95 – “Inform Me Now”

JBJ95 – “JASMIN”

CIX – “Transfer My Physique”

CIX – “Jungle”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

LOONA – “Voice”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

Congratulations to TXT!

