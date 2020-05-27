Watch: TXT Wins With “Can’t You See Me?” On “The Present”; Performances By Ken, Sujeong, And More

TXT grabbed their first trophy for “Can’t You See Me?”!

On Might 26, the nominees for first place on SBS MTV’s “The Present” have been TXT’s “Can’t You See Me?”, Lovelyz member Sujeong’s “Tiger Eyes,” and VIXX member Ken’s “Only for a Second.” TXT took the win with a complete rating of 8,880 to Sujeong’s 2,408 and Ken’s 1,704!

Watch their performances and win under:

The performers on this week’s episode additionally included OnlyOneOf, Redsquare, SECRET NUMBER, UNVS, woo!ah!, GWSN, NATY, DKB, DooRi, D-CRUNCH, Sujeong, Yubin, Jung Da Kyung, Jo Yeon Ho, and Ken.

Test them out under!

UNVS – “Give You Up”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

Natty – “NINETEEN”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who dis?”

RedSquare – “ColorFull”

Jo Yeon Ho – “To You Who Overlook Me”

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

DooRi – “Magnificence Advisory”

Jung Da Kyung – “A Story of a Couple of their 60s”

OnlyOneOf – “Angel”

D-CRUNCH – “Pierrot”

GWSN – “Wonderboy, the Aerialist”

Sujeong – “42=”

Sujeong – “Tiger Eyes”

Yubin – “yaya(Me Time)”

Ken – “Only for a Second”

Congratulations to TXT!