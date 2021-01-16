Watch: TXT’s Yeonjun Gets Adorably Nervous Behind The Scenes Of His Cameo As VICTON’s Byungchan’s Romantic Rival In “Reside On”

TXT has shared an lovable glimpse behind the scenes of Yeonjun’s cameo in JTBC’s “Reside On”!

In the January 12 finale of the JTBC drama, Yeonjun made a particular look as Kim Yoo Shin (performed by VICTON’s Byungchan)’s romantic rival. In his transient however memorable cameo, Yeonjun took on the position of Kim Jin Woo, Ji So Hyun (Yang Hye Ji)’s ex-boyfriend from center college, whom she unexpectedly bumped into on the library.

On January 16, TXT launched a behind-the-scenes clip of Yeonjun filming his cameo look within the drama. The video begins with Yeonjun assembly with the director earlier than the shoot, and the idol nervously expresses his pleasure by commenting, “I did wish to attempt appearing, however because it hasn’t been that lengthy since our debut, and I believed this was an essential time [for us to focus on our group activities], I didn’t anticipate an excessive amount of. So once I heard I’d been supplied a task, I used to be actually shocked. I used to be so blissful that I bragged to my mother about it.”

The clip then goes on to indicate Yeonjun arriving on set and assembly the drama’s forged and crew. After Yeonjun efficiently movies his first shot in a single take, the director playfully praises him by asking, “How do you’re feeling after getting an ‘OK’ [from the director] in only one take? I actually assume you should be an appearing god.” A shocked Yeonjun bashfully laughs, “No, by no means.”

After wrapping up his shoot, Yeonjun expresses his gratitude to the opposite actors earlier than shyly worrying, “I don’t know what our MOA [TXT’s official fandom] will consider [my cameo]. I’m positive the opposite TXT members will certainly snort after they see it. I don’t know what MOA will assume, however I did my greatest throughout practising and filming, so please sit up for it and look kindly upon my appearing, even when it’s slightly unhealthy.”

Watch the complete behind-the-scenes video of Yeonjun with English subtitles under!

Take a look at the ultimate episode of “Reside On”—together with Yeonjun’s cameo—with subtitles right here:

