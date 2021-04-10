General News

Watch: TXT’s Yeonjun Is So Synchronized With EXO’s Kai In His Cover Of “Mmmh,” Even Their Outfits Match

TXT’s Yeonjun channeled EXO’s Kai—proper all the way down to the outfit—for his newest dance cowl!

On April 9, Yeonjun took to Twitter to share a clip of himself dancing to Kai’s solo debut observe “Mmmh.” Referring to the casual V Dwell dancing broadcasts he titles “Dancing by the Guide,” Yeonjun added within the caption, “I considered dancing to this afterward ‘Dancing by the Guide,’ so I practiced a bit of earlier than we moved to our new firm constructing, however I’m simply going to publish it now, hehe.”

Nevertheless, not solely did Yeonjun tackle Kai’s choreography for “Mmmh,” however in an amusing coincidence, he additionally completely matched Kai’s outfit from the official dance apply video for the music.

Addressing the unintended similarity, Yeonjun wrote, “Unintentionally, our outfits overlapped… hehehehehe.”

Take a look at Yeonjun’s dance cowl—and a cool fan-edited comparability that reveals his and Kai’s matching outfits under!

TXT, who’s reportedly making ready for a comeback in Might, might be showing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” subsequent week to carry out their B-side “We Misplaced the Summer time” on April 16.

