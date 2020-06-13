Watch: Uee Shows Off Pole Dancing Skills And Talks About Stress She Received From Hate Comments On “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

On the June 12 broadcast of “Dwelling Alone” (“I Live Alone”), Uee appeared as a visitor to give viewers a peek into her on a regular basis life!

Uee, who has been dwelling alone for 3 years, defined that her home was embellished by her mom. She commented, “After I moved, since I used to be in the course of filming a drama, I had my mother deal with the inside design, so every part is her style. I don’t have any curiosity in inside design, so it’s simply been three years dwelling like this.”

After consuming breakfast, Uee headed off to apply pole dancing. She shared, “There was a time we did pole dancing for After Faculty. To be sincere, I felt so regretful [about the performance] as a result of I had so many particular person actions at the moment. After my drama ended, I needed to correctly study, so I’ve been studying diligently.”

The solid expressed amazement at her expertise, and Park Na Rae commented, “You obtained a lot love while you debuted due to your ‘honey thighs,’ however then individuals began to fret while you out of the blue misplaced rather a lot weight whereas showing in dramas. However after watching right this moment’s video, it looks like you’re very wholesome.”

Uee responded, “In After Faculty, all of the members had been slim and tall. After I first went in, I did obtain love for my ‘honey thighs,’ however that wasn’t all. Because it hadn’t been too lengthy after my debut, I obtained lots of stress from hate feedback.”

She continued, “Throughout ‘Bang!’ since our outfits had been crop tops and folks had been commenting on my stomach fats, at such a younger age, I felt actually harm. I used to be round 21-22 years previous (in Korean age) on the time, however I cried rather a lot, pondering, ‘Do individuals actually care that a lot about my physique?’ and ‘Doesn’t everybody have this a lot?’

Uee then shared how these feedback later changed into questions of why she had misplaced a lot weight and hypothesis that she had anorexia when she started showing in dramas. She defined, “At the moment, I used to be enjoying a sick affected person in a drama, and I used to be not consuming with a view to drop some weight for the position. I filmed lots of crying scenes and intense scenes, so I started solely consuming one meal a day. I feel I spent eight years doing that.”

She defined the psychological confusion this prompted for herself, saying, “The roles the place I performed sick sufferers did the perfect. So I feel I started to mistakenly imagine, ‘Do they like once I appear like that?’ Ultimately I assumed that I needed to deal with myself. I missed out alone happiness.”

Son Dam Bi resonated along with her story, commenting, “As soon as I additionally misplaced a lot weight that I used to be at 44 kilograms. ‘Anorexia’ additionally grew to become one in every of my related search phrases, so I started altering after that.”

Lee Jang Woo, who beforehand labored with Uee within the drama “My Solely One” shared, “I bear in mind her having a tough time. Once we had been filming, there have been scenes the place she had no alternative however to eat, and she or he would instantly expertise indigestion.”

He continued, “Now, I feel she’s modified rather a lot. Up to now once I would see her, she wouldn’t have the ability to eat a lot and didn’t discuss a lot. Despite the fact that I used to be conscious of the scenario, it’s such a aid that she was in a position to overcome it on her personal.”

After ending up her apply, Uee went dwelling to hang around along with her canine Mango. She ordered spicy child octopus for dinner with further scorching sauce, shocking the solid along with her tolerance for warmth, after which loved ice cream for dessert.

On the finish of the day, Uee shared, “To be sincere, I used to be so lonely. I didn’t know methods to reside alone, and I felt somewhat lonely, bored, and scared. After discovering some strategies, I ponder if dwelling alone is definitely enjoyable, not boring, and blissful. I’m going to seek out some enjoyable with Mango.” With a giant smile she added, “I’m attempting to not get married throughout the subsequent three years.”

