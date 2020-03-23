Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup – fixtures, schedule, rules

We’re bored, you’re bored, sports activities followers all over the world are aching for dwell sports activities and Leyton Orient might have simply offered the closest factor to a soccer event we’re going to see for a while.

The Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has been arrange as a 128-team event on FIFA 20, to be fought over by skilled groups across the globe – together with Man Metropolis, Benfica and Roma.

Which groups are within the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup?

Try the complete information to the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup under.

Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup schedule

All matches from 7:00pm onwards

Spherical of 128 – Sunday 22nd March

Spherical of 64 – Tuesday 24th March

Spherical of 32 – Thursday 26th March

Spherical of 16 – Saturday 28th March

Quarter-finals – Monday 30th March

Semi-Last – Wednesday 1st April

Last – Friday third April

Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup rules

As with all FIFA tournaments between mates, the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has some floor rules…

85 mode – which means in-game gamers are equalled out

Six minutes per half

Every membership consultant will play as their very own crew.

Face to face friendlies mode, no Ultimate Group

Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup

Leyton Orient have inspired all groups to stream their video games dwell on Twitch.

Try particular person membership Twitter pages for extra updates and particulars.

