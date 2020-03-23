Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup – fixtures, schedule, rules

We’re bored, you’re bored, sports activities followers all over the world are aching for dwell sports activities and Leyton Orient might have simply offered the closest factor to a soccer event we’re going to see for a while.
The Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has been arrange as a 128-team event on FIFA 20, to be fought over by skilled groups across the globe – together with Man Metropolis, Benfica and Roma.
Which groups are within the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup?
Try the complete information to the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup under.
Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup schedule
All matches from 7:00pm onwards
Spherical of 128 – Sunday 22nd March
Spherical of 64 – Tuesday 24th March
Spherical of 32 – Thursday 26th March
Spherical of 16 – Saturday 28th March
Quarter-finals – Monday 30th March
Semi-Last – Wednesday 1st April
Last – Friday third April
Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup rules
As with all FIFA tournaments between mates, the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup has some floor rules…
- 85 mode – which means in-game gamers are equalled out
- Six minutes per half
- Every membership consultant will play as their very own crew.
- Face to face friendlies mode, no Ultimate Group
Watch Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup
Leyton Orient have inspired all groups to stream their video games dwell on Twitch.
Try particular person membership Twitter pages for extra updates and particulars.
Which groups are within the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup?
Add Comment