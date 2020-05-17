Watch Union Berlin v Bayern Munich on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

The Bundesliga is again and Bayern Munich are within the driving seat as soon as once more, however the title race is about to be shaken up.

German soccer will flood again this weekend with rivals Dortmund and a chasing pack in scorching pursuit.

If the elite sides win on Saturday, there could possibly be only a level or two separating the highest 5 groups forward of Bayern’s encounter with Union Berlin, that means there’s loads using on the return weekend.

Robert Lewandowski can be hoping to choose up the place he left off earlier than the break. The Polish celebrity had scored in seven of his final eight matches throughout all competitions.

The 31-year-old has been supremely constant, even by his personal lofty requirements, and sits with 25 objectives in 23 Bundesliga appearances to date in 2019/20.

Lewandowski turned the primary participant within the league’s historical past to attain in every of the primary 9 video games of the season when he notch within the reverse fixture towards Union Berlin.

The mid-table facet didn’t halt Bayern that day, however in Sebastian Andersson and Marius Bulter they possess gamers able to snatching a objective from scarce probabilities.

What time is Union Berlin v Bayern Munich?

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich will kick off at 5:00pm on Sunday 17th Might 2020.

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich prediction

This Munich staff regained its imperious swagger since a 5-2 humbling by Nurnberg in January. Since then, they’ve ripped their method via the league and cruised past Chelsea within the Champions League beneath the steerage of Hans-Dieter Flick, appointed in November after the sacking of Niko Kovac.

If either side emerge on comparable health ranges, the shortage of a crowd may make this extra a simple duel of technical capability than mentality and ambiance, and in that battle, Bayern Munich win 9 occasions out of 10.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-2 Bayern Munich