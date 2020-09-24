General News

Watch: UP10TION Illuminates With Sophisticated “Gentle” Comeback MV

September 24, 2020
UP10TION is again with their ninth mini album “Gentle UP” and a music video for the title monitor “Gentle”!

“Gentle” was created by hitmakers Choi Hyun Joon and Kim Seung Soo, who labored on IZ*ONE’s “FIESTA” and “Violeta.” From starting to finish, the long run bass monitor gives a rush of refreshing synth and funky digital guitar sounds.

Take a look at UP10TION’s efficiency within the music video beneath!

