Watch: UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, A.C.E’s Chan And More Face New Challenges In “Twenty Twenty” Teaser

Upcoming web-drama “Twenty Twenty” gave a more in-depth have a look at what’s to come back!

On July 30, Playlist Studio uploaded a teaser for “Twenty Twenty” starring UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, Park Sang Nam, A.C.E’s Chan, and extra. The drama is about 20-year-olds who work to search out their desires as they expertise freedom and tasks for the primary time.

In the clip, the characters mirror on the brand new experiences that include getting into their 20s. Kim Woo Seok performs Lee Hyun Jin, a personality with many inside scars who begins to vary after assembly Chae Da Hee (performed by Han Sung Min). He begins the teaser off, saying, “We’ve handed by 18 and 19, turning into 20 years outdated.”

Chae Da Hee is a personality who appears unapproachable and chilly at first however meets new pals and experiences many firsts in school. She feedback, “No matter a standard life is to some is unfamiliar to me.”

A.C.E’s Chan takes on the function of Son Bo Hyun, a buddy of Lee Hyun Jin. In the teaser, he reveals off his energetic facet. Whereas in a video name with somebody, he says, “I’ll work on the music with you later. Play with me immediately!”

In the meantime, Park Sang Nam performs the favored Jung Ha Joon, a personality with a giant secret. He tells Han Sung Min, “I wished to be the primary.” Whereas holding her fingers, he asks, “Why are you avoiding me? You mentioned you weren’t uncomfortable.”

The teaser ends as Lee Hyun Jin confesses his emotions to somebody, and Chae Da Hee narrates, “The wind that blew with out ever tiring has begun to shake me.”

Watch the total video beneath!

“Twenty Twenty” will probably be pre-released on August 15 at 7 p.m. KST on V LIVE. The drama will formally premiere on August 22 at 7 p.m. KST by means of Playlist Studio’s YouTube channel and can air each Wednesday and Saturday.

