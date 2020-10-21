Watch: Upcoming Boy Group ENHYPEN Kicks Off Debut Teasers With “Select-Chosen” Trailer

General News

ENHYPEN is growing the joy for his or her debut with a primary trailer!

On October 22 at midnight KST, the upcoming boy group launched a dramatic teaser titled “Debut Trailer 1 : Select-Chosen.” ENHYPEN is at present gearing up for a November debut beneath BELIFT LAB, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Massive Hit Leisure.

The group was fashioned by means of the Mnet competitors present “I-LAND,” and the lineup of members contains Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Sunoo.

Try their debut trailer right here!

Watch the group being fashioned by means of “I-LAND” under!

