Watch: Upcoming Boy Group OMEGA X Announces Lineup Of 11 Members From Disbanded Groups And Survival Shows

Prepare for a brand-new boy group—with some very acquainted faces!

On March 26, SPIRE Leisure formally revealed the 11-member lineup for its new mission group OMEGA X, which can consist totally of idols who’ve already debuted in different teams (most of which have disbanded).

Moreover, eight of the group’s 11 members have appeared on audition applications or survival reveals akin to Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2,” KBS 2TV’s “The Unit,” JTBC’s “MIXNINE,” and MBC’s “Beneath 19.”

The 11 members of OMEGA X are Seven O’Clock’s Tune Han Gyeom; SNUPER’s Sebin; 1THE9’s Shin Yechan; ENOi’s Han Junghoon (J-Child), Yang Hyuk (Gun), and Park Jinwoo; Spectrum’s Jaehan; 1TEAM’s Jehyun and Jinwoo; LIMITLESS’s Lee Hwi Chan (Raychan); and GIDONGDAE’s Kim Tae Dong.

After releasing an thrilling debut trailer for the upcoming group at midnight KST, SPIRE Leisure remarked, “As quickly as we revealed our photographs and video of the OMEGA X members, who’re getting ready for his or her official debut, the heated curiosity and keen anticipation of Okay-pop followers has been pouring in.”

The company went on to disclose, “We spent about one yr rigorously casting the members of OMEGA X, each single considered one of whom has his personal story. We ask that you simply cheer on the members, who’ve been chasing one dream up till now, as they make a brand new begin.”

OMEGA X is at the moment getting ready to make their debut someday within the first half of 2021. Try their debut trailer and newly launched social media accounts beneath!

