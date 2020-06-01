Watch: Upcoming JTBC Crime Drama Shares Glimpse Of The Difficult Life Of Detectives In 1st Teaser

On June 1, JTBC launched a primary have a look at the upcoming drama “Mannequin Detective” (literal translation)!

Starring Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, and Lee Elijah, “Mannequin Detective” is a criminal offense investigation drama about detectives who by no means hand over of their quest to uncover the ugly reality, and it’ll painting the true world of detectives who need to catch the wrongdoer it doesn’t matter what.

Son Hyun Joo will play Gang Do Chang, a detective of 18 years who’s armed with toughness and loyalty distinctive to the investigative workforce. His investigative strategies are primarily based on expertise and private connections somewhat than scientific investigation or wonderful reasoning.

Jang Seung Jo will tackle the position of Oh Ji Hyuk, an elite detective of 9 years who doesn’t share his emotions with others as a consequence of ache he skilled when he was younger. He isn’t swayed by cash and energy, even with the massive wealth he inherited from his uncle.

Lee Elijah will probably be Jin Search engine optimization Kyung, a reporter of 5 years at Jeonghan Every day, one of many 4 main every day newspapers, in Gyeonggi Province. She is commonly misunderstood as a consequence of her fiery persona, however she firmly pushes by way of her concepts with out being daunted by any exterior strain.

The teaser begins off with a person’s voiceover, asking, “Have you learnt what’s probably the most environment friendly technique to cowl up a case? it’s eliminating the sufferer ceaselessly.” On display screen, a watch drops onto the bottom as a person drags a lifeless lady out of a automobile.

In the future, somebody calls Gang Do Chang and nonchalantly confesses, “I kidnapped and killed a lady.” Gang Do Chang can’t ignore this, and he vows to get the one behind it, saying, “If I preserve silent, too, there will probably be nobody else to speak to.” He then angrily calls for, “Don’t you are feeling sorry for the lifeless? Don’t you’ve got any conscience?”

The teaser additionally unveils three different characters. Oh Ji Hyuk ruthlessly goes after criminals as his voiceover calmly claims, “We don’t have time. Don’t waste your feelings on one thing ineffective.” Oh Ji Hyuk’s cousin Oh Jong Tae (Oh Jung Se) seems distrustfully at Oh Ji Hyuk, whereas reporter Jin Search engine optimization Kyung gazes off into the gap with a involved expression. The ambiguous mysteriousness will increase the curiosity of the drama’s unpredictable improvement.

“Mannequin Detective” will premiere on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the complete teaser under!

Supply (1)