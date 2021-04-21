Watch: Upcoming KBS Drama “Imitation” Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Script Reading

KBS has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the script reading for the upcoming drama “Imitation”!

Based on a webtoon, “Imitation” is a drama about the lives of idols in the entertainment industry. The star-studded cast includes Jung Ji So, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho, Lim Nayoung, SF9’s Hwiyoung and Chani, Danny Ahn, Yuri, Minseo, Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong, Ahn Jung Hoon, and Shim Eun Jin.

Lee Jun Young, Jongho, Hwiyoung, Yuri, and Ahn Jung Hoon introduced themselves as the A-list idol group SHAX from the drama. Lee Jun Young shared in an interview, “Since my co-stars are all around the same age as me, I think viewers will be able to see their youth and coolness. Each team and each members has their own distinct personality, so I hope the drama will do well.” SHAX later made the entire room laugh with their perfect synchronization as their characters finished each others’ sentences.

Jung Ji So, Lim Nayoung, and Minseo greeted the cast as the new idol group Tea Party. Jung Ji So said, “When I came into the script reading, there were so many shining stars there, and it’s an honor to be able to work with them.”

Yunho, Suwoong, San, and Seonghwa even rehearsed their fictional group Sparkling’s intro before greeting the cast. Yunho showed great chemistry with Jung Ji So and said, “This is my first time at a script reading like this, and I think I learned a lot from working with these great seniors.”

Check out the video below!