Watch Vaada Raasa Music | Ken Karunas | Sony Tune South

Vaada Raasa is the newest unmarried monitor from Kutty Pattas staff. The track solid comprises Ken, Preethi Sharma. The vocal for the track is given through Grace Karunas (Ken Mom). Eshwar Santhanalakshmi composes the song for the monitor whilst Sandy grasp does the choreography. Sony Tune South luggage the streaming audio rights for the one. Vaada Raasa complete track used to be launched on 19 August 2021 (Thursday). The track is to be had on the entire authentic media platforms like Wynk, Spotify, Gaana, Youtube Tune, and extra. Keep away from the use of torrent internet sites like Masstamilan, Isaimini, Tamilrockers, and extra.
WATCH VAADA RASSA ON SONY MUSIC SOUTH | KEN KARUNAS
Ken Karunas used to be closing noticed within the Dhanush starter Asuran film. Watch, Concentrate and obtain Vaada Raasa track from the authentic media provider Sony Tune South.
Vaada Raasa Music Main points
Album: Vaada Raasa
Style: Folks
Solid: Ken Karunas, Grace Karunas, Preethi Sharma
Singer: Grace Karunas
Tune: Eshwar
Choreography: Sandy Grasp
To be had: Sony Tune South
