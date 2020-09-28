Watch: VERIVERY Announces October Comeback Date + Drops Cinematic Trailer

VERIVERY has formally revealed their plans for a comeback!

On September 28 at midnight KST, the group introduced that they’d be making their return subsequent month with their fifth mini album “FACE US.” The third installment of their “FACE it” collection, which kicked off earlier this 12 months, “FACE US” will drop on October 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

The day prior to this, VERIVERY additionally launched a cinematic idea trailer with sci-fi parts that hints on the themes of their upcoming comeback.

After showing on Mnet’s “Street to Kingdom” this spring, VERIVERY most not too long ago made a comeback in July with their fourth mini album “FACE YOU” and its accompanying title monitor “Thunder.”

Are you excited for VERIVERY’s return? Take a look at their intriguing new idea trailer beneath!