Watch: VICTON Scores Win With “Mayday” On “The Present”; Performances By MONSTA X, TXT, And More

VICTON grabbed a trophy for “Mayday”!

The nominees for first place on the June 9 episode of “The Present” had been MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA,” VICTON’s “Mayday,” and Lee Yejoon’s “From Hello to Goodbye.” VICTON took the win with a complete rating of 8,120 to MONSTA X’s 6,880 and Lee Yejoon’s 4,142.

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included E’LAST, MONSTA X, OnlyOneOf, SECRET NUMBER, The Options, TXT, UNVS, woo!ah!, GIDONGDAE, Kim Dong Han, DKB, Hyeon Website positioning Park, Busters, Ahn Sung Hoon, ONEWE, and Lee Yejoon.

Busters – “Paeonia”

GIDONGDAE – “Celebration Like This”

UNVS – “Give You Up”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

Ahn Sung Hoon – “Princess”

Hyeon Website positioning Park – “YOU”

E’LAST – “Swear”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

The Options – “Dance With Me”

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

OnlyOneOf – “Designer”

Kim Dong Han – “Gang” (authentic by Rain)

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

Lee Yejoon – “From Hello to Goodbye”

TXT – “PUMA”

MONSTA X – “FANTASIA”

Congratulations to VICTON!