Watch: VICTON Unveils Striking Prologue Video For Comeback With 1st Full Album

VICTON has revealed an intriguing first glimpse of their upcoming comeback!

On November 9 at midnight KST, VICTON rang within the fourth anniversary of their debut by launched a surprising prologue video for his or her December comeback. The group might be returning initially of the month with their very first full-length album, marking their first comeback since they dropped the one “Mayday” in June.

The brand new prologue video ends with the phrases “VOICE : The longer term is now,” which appears to be the title of their upcoming studio album.

VICTON might be making their comeback on December 1 KST. Within the meantime, take a look at their first teaser beneath, and keep tuned for updates!

Are you excited for VICTON’s return?