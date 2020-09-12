Watch: VICTON’s Han Seung Woo And Seungsik Captivate With Their Voices On “Immortal Songs”

On the September 12 episode of KBS’s “Immortal Songs,” a bunch of singers competed to cowl producer Seol Woon Do’s songs.

The visitor performers this week included Park Sang Min, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo and Seungsik, Ahn Sung Hoon, Poppin’ Hyun Joon and Park Aeri, and Woo Yeon Yi.

The 2 VICTON members had been the primary to carry out on the episode and coated the track “Beginning Level.” Seungsik stated, “It feels actually totally different this time. Final time we carried out a dance observe with the opposite VICTON members, however this time it’s simply our voices.”

After their efficiency, Kim Shin Younger stated, “It felt like I used to be listening to Inexperienced Belt’s harmonies. That is the 21st century model of Inexperienced Belt.” Woo Yeon Yi stated, “Their track was wonderful they usually’re so good-looking. I’m glad I used to be on this episode.”

The subsequent to carry out was Park Sang Min, who sang a canopy of “Purple Put up Card.” This track has just lately been again within the highlight after trot singer Lim Younger Woong sang it on “Mister Trot.” The panelists voted and Park Sang Min superior to the following spherical.

The ultimate win on the episode went to Poppin’ Hyun Joon and Park Aeri, a husband-wife couple who mix trendy dancing with conventional Korean music. They sang a canopy of “Lady of Samba.”

