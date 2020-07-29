Watch: VIXX’s Ravi Teams Up With Good Friend Ha Sung Woon For Trip To “Paradise” In New MV

VIXX’s Ravi has launched his new solo mini album!

On July 28, Ravi launched his six-track mini album “Paradise,” together with the title observe of the identical identify that options his pal Ha Sung Woon of HOTSHOT. Ravi wrote the lyrics and co-composed the brand new music.

Ravi and Ha Sung Woon are properly generally known as longtime buddies, assembly by their group of superstar buddies together with SHINee‘s Taemin, EXO‘s Kai, BTS‘s Jimin, HOTSHOT’s Timoteo, and others. Ravi shared up to now that Ha Sung Woon used to assist him out for his tracks by singing information variations, and now they’ve put out a music collectively!

Take a look at the MV for “Paradise” beneath: