Watch: WayV Releases Captivating Dance Practice Video For “Flip Back Time”

WayV has launched a dance observe model for his or her newest tune “Flip Back Time”!

“Flip Back Time” is the title observe from WayV’s first studio album “Awaken The World” and is a hip hop observe with a strong bass and beat. The lyrics replicate WayV’s dedication to achieve out greater in direction of the world.

Following the discharge of a music video for the Korean model of their tune, WayV has now launched a dance observe video that showcases the members’ skills and synchronization. Followers are capable of get a better take a look at the choreography WayV has been showcasing on music reveals by way of their promotional actions.

Try the dance observe video under!