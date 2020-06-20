Watch: WayV Releases Captivating Dance Practice Video For “Flip Back Time”

WayV has launched a dance observe model for his or her newest tune “Flip Back Time”!
“Flip Back Time” is the title observe from WayV’s first studio album “Awaken The World” and is a hip hop observe with a strong bass and beat. The lyrics replicate WayV’s dedication to achieve out greater in direction of the world.
Following the discharge of a music video for the Korean model of their tune, WayV has now launched a dance observe video that showcases the members’ skills and synchronization. Followers are capable of get a better take a look at the choreography WayV has been showcasing on music reveals by way of their promotional actions.
Try the dance observe video under!
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment