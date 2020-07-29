Watch: WayV Transforms Into Bad Boys In Love In MV For English Version Of “Bad Alive”

WayV is again with a brand new music video!

On July 30 at midnight KST, the Chinese language group from SM Leisure launched an MV for his or her English model of “Bad Alive.”

The unique Chinese language observe was included as a b-side on WayV’s first studio album “Awaken the World,” which got here out in June and options the title observe “Flip Again Time.” An English model of the observe was dropped on July 29 at 6 p.m. KST, and now the MV is right here!

Test it out beneath: