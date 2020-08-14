Watch Weezer Audition For Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter In New Bill And Ted Face The Music Video

Extra attention-grabbing, nevertheless, could be the remaining two songs of the soundtrack, that are credited to Wyld Stallyns. One is solely referred to as “Face the Music” and so we are able to name it the title monitor of the film. The different is much more attention-grabbing, because it doubtless will probably be “The Tune” that the film will construct towards, the tune that can, in the long run, save actuality, and it is received an important title “That Which Binds Us Via Time: The Chemical, Bodily and Organic Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Which means of Which means, Half 1”