Watch Weezer Audition For Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter In New Bill And Ted Face The Music Video

August 14, 2020
4 Min Read
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Weezer music video

The upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music is a title to be taken actually. The duo will cope with the truth that that they had but to satisfy their obvious future, however that future is definitely particularly about music. The writing of a tune that’s supposed to vary the world is the central a part of the plot, and one expects {that a} film like that can have a stable soundtrack. Right now we have obtained the primary piece of that soundtrack, within the type of a brand new Weezer music video. ‘

The tune known as “Starting Of The Finish (Wyld Stallyns Edit)” and whereas the tune and video is basically what we have come to count on from Weezer, enjoyable rock music with a little bit of humor thrown in, the video additionally units itself aside by throwing in look by Bill and Ted themselves as Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter seem on the finish, in character as Bill and Ted, although Keanu Reeves has grown his beard again, thank god. Try the video under.

It appears that evidently the Weezer efficiency was truly an audition to open for Wyld Stallyns. Excellent news, they received the job. Unhealthy information, we miss out on a Weezer cowl of a KISS tune, which is perhaps probably the most excessive musical efficiency ever.

Together with the brand new Weezer tune and music video, we received some extra particulars on the soundtrack for Bill and Ted Face the Music. It’ll include 13 whole tracks, 11 of them, just like the Weezer tune, are doubtless simply interstitial music that can get performed as a part of the movie that could possibly be diegetic music or not relying on the movie itself.

Extra attention-grabbing, nevertheless, could be the remaining two songs of the soundtrack, that are credited to Wyld Stallyns. One is solely referred to as “Face the Music” and so we are able to name it the title monitor of the film. The different is much more attention-grabbing, because it doubtless will probably be “The Tune” that the film will construct towards, the tune that can, in the long run, save actuality, and it is received an important title “That Which Binds Us Via Time: The Chemical, Bodily and Organic Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Which means of Which means, Half 1”

Contemplating that the tune that Wyld Stallyns writes is meant to by some means save the world, carry folks collectively, and in any other case by change civilization as we all know it, the tune might want to do quite a bit, and that title definitely is. It is actually every part about life and actuality thrown into one title. I am guessing that is a type of titles that is not truly a lyric within the tune, on the identical time, I might like to see Bill and Ted attempt to sing this.

The album cowl for the Bill and Ted Face the Music soundtrack was additionally launched immediately. Test it out under.

Bill and Ted Face the Music album cover

Bill and Ted Face the Music is being launched on VOD and in theaters the place potential, August 28.


Of Course Bill And Ted Face The Music Made Kevin Smith Cry

