Watch: Weki Meki Performs “Cool” + Shares Their Reactions To Learning They Would Be Appearing On “Ask Us Something”

Weki Meki carried out on the annual end-of-the-year ceremonies on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

Again in October, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon appeared in a woman group particular on “Ask Us Something” that pitted 14 woman group members from seven woman teams in opposition to one another in a sequence of hilarious video games. Weki Meki took the ultimate win on the present, receiving an invite for his or her full group to look within the closing ceremonies.

The closing ceremonies came about on the present’s December 26 episode. After a quick purple carpet occasion, Weki Meki launched right into a efficiency of their most up-to-date observe, “Cool.”

The Weki Meki members then shared their emotions upon listening to of the invitation. Again on the woman group particular, when Choi Yoojung realized what the invitation was, she started to cry out of pleasure in having all her members on the present.

Rina mentioned, “After she completed recording the present, she referred to as us by way of video chat. However she was in tears. I requested her if she was drained from filming, however she mentioned, ‘You’re all happening ‘Ask Us Something’! As quickly as we heard that, all of the members started to cry.”

Rina continued, “I used to be actually grateful [to Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon]. They bought us work as a substitute of our company.”

The members then shared what they’d ready, with Kim Doyeon quipping, “We even held preliminaries amongst ourselves to see what we may carry.” Sei then confirmed off her animal impressions, from a rabbit to an alpaca, whereas Lucy confirmed off her energy in splitting open an apple together with her naked fingers.

Watch “Ask Us Something” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)