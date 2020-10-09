Watch: Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung And Kim Doyeon Are “Single & Ready To Mingle” In New Web Drama Trailer

The upcoming net drama “Single & Ready to Mingle” (beforehand often called “Melo, Not Solo“) has launched its foremost teaser!

“Single & Ready to Mingle” stars Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon as Bong Joo Yi and Ji Yeon Website positioning, two faculty college students with zero courting expertise. They each graduated from all-girls colleges in center college and highschool and are presently enrolled in a ladies’s college. One way or the other, they find yourself residing in a share home with three males and eventually discover the primary romance of their lives.

In the brand new trailer, Ji Yeon Website positioning convinces Bong Joo Yi to reside in a co-ed share home named Sol Home. The 2 mates are polar opposites relating to their strategy to romance: Bong Joo Yi is shy and will get awkward each time she’s round somebody of the other intercourse, whereas Ji Yeon Website positioning lets her creativeness run away together with her and bulldozes forward with each interplay.

Bong Joo Yi runs into Woo Seung Bong (Jung Hyo Joon) at a mixer, will get drunk, and finally ends up going to a café alone with him. Later, Woo Seung Bong guarantees to assist her get used to being round guys as her “male good friend.”

Ji Yeon Website positioning will get entangled with Kang Joon Woo (Kim Min Chul) and Ma Hoon (Moon Ji Hoo) on the share home. When Kang Joon Woo provides her footwear as a present, she is satisfied that he has a crush on her. Nevertheless, the 2 quickly conflict over every little thing, with Ji Yeon Website positioning demanding, “Do it’s a must to level out every little thing that I do unsuitable to my face?” and he retorts, “Ought to I do it behind your again then?”

Ma Hoon, however, is totally targeted on himself, altering his profession to be an actor after giving up on being an idol. Later, Ma Hoon’s youthful sister, Ma Ho Younger (Lee So Yul), wows the share home together with her glamorous appears and units her eyes on Woo Seung Bong.

“Single & Ready to Mingle” premieres on October 20 on KOK TV’s YouTube channel. It’s going to even be launched every week earlier on KT Seezn on October 13.

