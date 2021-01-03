General News

Watch: Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon And Choi Yoojung Light Up “Superb Saturday” With Their Enthusiasm In Preview

January 3, 2021
1 Min Read

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung are the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

After the two woman group members captivate the forged on their entrance with their cuteness, Kim Doyeon shares that the 2 practiced listening to lyrics for the present till 4:30 a.m. Nevertheless, Kim Doyeon’s ambition will get forward of herself, surprising the forged members.

Choi Yoojung seems shy at first till she begins to bop and he or she tears up the stage, to Kim Doyeon’s embarrassment. SHINee’s Key tells her properly, “It’s the members’ job to get embarrassed.” Because the mission begins in earnest, Weki Meki members’ follow seems to have been price it as the 2 of them problem Key for the place of “ace.”

This episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on January 9 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

Try Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung in “Single & Able to Mingle“!

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.