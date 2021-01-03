Watch: Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon And Choi Yoojung Light Up “Superb Saturday” With Their Enthusiasm In Preview

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung are the subsequent friends on tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

After the two woman group members captivate the forged on their entrance with their cuteness, Kim Doyeon shares that the 2 practiced listening to lyrics for the present till 4:30 a.m. Nevertheless, Kim Doyeon’s ambition will get forward of herself, surprising the forged members.

Choi Yoojung seems shy at first till she begins to bop and he or she tears up the stage, to Kim Doyeon’s embarrassment. SHINee’s Key tells her properly, “It’s the members’ job to get embarrassed.” Because the mission begins in earnest, Weki Meki members’ follow seems to have been price it as the 2 of them problem Key for the place of “ace.”

This episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on January 9 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview beneath!

