Watch: Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon, Kim Min Kyu, And More Star In Chaotic “Pop Out Boy!” Teaser

Upcoming net drama “Pop Out Boy!” has shared a teaser forward of its premiere!

“Pop Out Boy!” is an internet drama based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title and tells the story of Chun Nam Wook (performed by Kim Min Kyu), the male protagonist of a long-running manhwa (Korean comedian) who steps into the true world. There, he crosses paths with highschool scholar Han Solar Nyeo (performed by Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon), who occurs to share the identical face and title as the feminine protagonist of Chun Nam Wook’s manhwa.

Chun Nam Wook calls Han Solar Nyeo “Miss Kitty,” and when she objects, he says it’s as a result of she’s cute. Listening to this enrages Yoon Eana (Lim Bo Ra), who throws water at Han Solar Nyeo. She is instructed off by Noh Ye Joon (Choi Hyun Wook), who fingers Han Solar Nyeo a handkerchief, which units off a tense confrontation between him and Chun Nam Wook as Park Min Jung (Han Ji Hyo) watches on and cheers for them each. The second ends with Han Solar Nyeo saying, “I simply need you to depart me alone!” in exasperation.

“Pop Out Boy!” will premiere as an internet drama on June 25 at 7 p.m. KST on Playlist’s YouTube channel, the place it is going to air on Thursdays and Sundays. The drama will even air on MBC Dramanet beginning on July 17 at 10 p.m. KST.