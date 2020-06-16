Watch: “When My Love Blooms” Cast Films Final Heartwarming Moments

tvN has launched a behind-the-scenes video for the ultimate episodes of “When My Love Blooms”!

The video begins with GOT7‘s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee filming a cute scene at evening. After her character Ji Soo calls out “So cute, like a pet,” and runs after Jinyoung, Jeon So Nee will get previous the cameras and makes a loud noise out of embarrassment. Jinyoung discusses her strains together with her, demonstrating the best way to say them in an exaggerated method.

Jinyoung then learns the best way to take photos from one of many photographers on set earlier than sitting all the way down to movie an consuming scene with Jeon So Nee. He leans throughout the desk to feed her numerous sorts of meals, after which Jeon So Nee extends her personal fork to supply him a chew as nicely, solely to search out he was attempting to feed her once more too. Jeon So Nee laughs as she asks him, “Why are you want this?”

The video goes on to indicate the couple filming a party scene along with Byung Hun, Han Jee Received, Eun Hae Seong, and Park Han Sol. After Jeon So Nee blows out the candles on the birthday cake, Byung Hun pushes her face into the cake. Jinyoung pretends to behave involved concerning the cake, asking “Cake, are you okay? You’re not damage?” He then places extra of the cake’s frosting on Jeon So Nee’s face, and shortly everyone seems to be joking round and laughing collectively.

Subsequent, Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger movie a distinct party scene. Lee Bo Younger has issue blowing out all of the candles, inflicting everybody on set to burst into laughter.

The couple then goes on to movie a heartwarming scene outdoor, however they’ll’t maintain again their laughter once they catch sight of one another. Lee Bo Younger jokingly complains, “This is the reason I can’t do melodramas,” to which Yoo Ji Tae replies, “Oh, is that so?” Lee Bo Younger continues, “Melodramas are arduous.”

The video then cuts to the 2 {couples} filming collectively. When Jeon So Nee faces Yoo Ji Tae, she stands on a block to minimize the peak distinction between them. Jinyoung feedback, “I noticed your eyes go up that excessive for the primary time.” Jeon So Nee laughs as she gestures to the bottom and replies, “Despite the fact that I’m already lifted up a lot?”

Subsequent, Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger movie a kiss scene, however the romantic environment is instantly damaged when the director asks the 2 actors for some feedback. The couple additionally sits on a mattress as they narrate some strains.

The video wraps up with the solid and crew coming collectively to take a bunch photograph to commemorate the ultimate day of filming.

