Watch: William And Bentley Face Off In Korean Wrestling Match On “The Return Of Superman”

William and Bentley lately competed in a ssireum (Korean wrestling) battle!

On the June 21 broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” William and Bentley met up with the “idols” of the ssireum world, Park Jung Woo and Heo Solar Haeng. Seeing the athletes’ match our bodies, Bentley hilariously requested, “Is that the Hulk?”

Since Bentley is well-known for his spectacular energy that’s fairly uncommon for youths his age, when it was steered to Sam Hammington that Bentley attempt ssireum, he responded, “I feel he’d be good at it.”

After assembly the athletes, Bentley instantly tried to push one in every of them over, succeeding on the second try to celebrating with a sand bathe. Regardless of getting sand in his eye, he recovered shortly and went to investigate cross-check his opponent, hilariously giving him slap on the again after pretending to assist him wipe off sand.

The brothers every paired up with an athlete and commenced coaching for his or her match. Later, they each tried on the lavish hanbok (Korean conventional clothes) they’d get to put on in the event that they received. All dressed up, William commented, “I’m going to win for certain so I can put on this.”

After Bentley tried on his hanbok, his companion was attempting to elevate him and put him on his shoulders when Bentley farted in his face. The wrestler tried once more, this time efficiently, and took Bentley for a congratulatory stroll to observe how they would rejoice when Bentley received.

Earlier than their official battle, William and Bentley participated in a tense screaming match, then lined as much as face off. Whereas Bentley didn’t seem like he knew solely what was happening, William shortly grabbed onto Bentley’s belt and simply pulled him down.

As William fortunately celebrated, Bentley threw off his belt and hilariously exclaimed, “I’m not doing this!” The brothers’ pleasant competitors finally ended with a cute hug and kiss.

