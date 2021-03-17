General News

Watch: WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Drops “Coming Quickly” Teaser For Solo Comeback

March 17, 2021
WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon has dropped the primary teaser for his solo comeback!

The singer has been teasing his comeback by way of prequel vlogs since March 14. On March 17 at 9 a.m. KST, he dropped a “coming quickly” teaser that shares some snippets of the idea and a few music.

Beforehand, YG Leisure introduced again in January that Kang Seung Yoon was making ready to launch his first solo full-length album in March.

Take a look at the teaser under!

What are you hoping to see in Kang Seung Yoon’s solo comeback? Keep tuned for updates!

