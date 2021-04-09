Watch: WINNER’s Song Mino, 2PM’s Wooyoung, And Yoo Joon Sang Help Out iKON, Stray Children, And SF9 In “Kingdom” Preview

Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict” has revealed a brand new preview of the second episode!

iKON, Stray Children, and SF9 are proven getting recommendation from their movie star acquaintances for the following spherical of the competitors for which they got the theme “To the world.”

iKON has a video name with WINNER’s Song Mino, asking which tune they need to go together with. Song Mino suggests a tune, however it’s censored out to keep away from spoilers. Song Mino provides his personal interpretation of the tune, saying, “It’s a few idiot that’s loopy in love.”

In the meantime, Stray Children is at their apply room discussing the upcoming efficiency. Changbin remarks that performing is a crucial element of the efficiency, and out of the blue 2PM’s Wooyoung walks in with snacks. After Wooyoung checks out Stray Children’ upcoming efficiency, he feedback, “Who can win over this?” The members of Stray Children look elated as Wooyoung provides, “I’ve by no means seen a efficiency like this even at award exhibits.”

Lastly, SF9’s Inseong, who’s busy making ready for his musical “The Days,” introduces his co-star Yoo Joon Sang as his adviser.

Watch the preview video under!

Take a look at the primary episode of “Kingdom” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now