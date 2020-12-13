Watch: WINNER’s Song Mino And Don Mills Surprise “Wonderful Saturday” Cast With Their Skills In Fun Preview

Prepare for a one-of-a-kind episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

On December 12, the range present aired a preview of its upcoming episode that includes WINNER’s Song Mino and Don Mills as visitors.

The clip begins with the dramatic announcement that, for the primary time in “Wonderful Saturday” historical past, host Growth shall be absent from the present. (Though Growth examined detrimental for COVID-19, he went into non permanent self-quarantine earlier this month after his “PPONG College” and “Love Name Middle” co-star Lee Chan Received examined optimistic for the virus.)

Park Na Rae briefly worries, “Who’s going to host the present?” however Growth rapidly reveals his resolution: he plans to choose a member of the forged at random as his non permanent substitute. SHINee‘s Key complains that he shouldn’t choose somebody randomly, however because the forged members look on with bated breath, Moon Se Yoon is chosen as “right this moment’s Growth.” The comic initially protests, “I can’t do that! I’m telling you, I can’t do that!” however he quickly adapts to his new function as host.

Don Mills and Song Mino then introduce themselves to viewers as Nucksal’s good friend and Block B’s P.O‘s good friend respectively. As a relative beginner in terms of selection reveals, Don Mills tries to show his chops by doing impressions of celebrities and even displaying off his dancing expertise. Selection-show veteran Song Mino, alternatively, is completely relaxed as he declares, “I’m having fun with the journey.” The preview’s caption additionally teases that the WINNER member shall be “hard-carrying” the episode.

The forged members develop apprehensive once they study that they should appropriately guess the lyrics to a TWICE tune, however Song Mino and Don Mills quickly shock them with their listening expertise and good ears. P.O proudly boasts that Song Mino is his good friend, whereas Shin Dong Yup says of Don Mills, “He actually looks like he wouldn’t be good at listening to lyrics, however he’s so good at it!”

The subsequent episode of “Wonderful Saturday” will air on December 19 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, take a look at the brand new preview beneath!