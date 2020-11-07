Watch: WINNER’s Song Mino And iKON’s Bobby Team Up For “OK Man” Performance Video

WINNER’s Song Mino launched a particular efficiency video with iKON’s Bobby!

The 2 idols teamed as much as carry out their newest collaboration observe “OK Man,” which is likely one of the songs in Song Mino’s second solo album “TAKE.” Wearing vibrant neon clothes, they placed on a charismatic efficiency whereas showcasing fiery strikes with a workforce of dancers.

Watch the video beneath!

