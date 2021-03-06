Watch: WINNER’s Song Mino Shows Support For Sunmi By Dancing With Her To “TAIL”

WINNER’s Song Mino went all out whereas dancing with Sunmi to her newest hit!

Sunmi just lately made her highly-anticipated comeback with the brand new single “TAIL,” and Song Mino confirmed his assist by becoming a member of her in dancing to a snippet of the track.

In an lovely video clip that Sunmi shared on Instagram, the 2 singers tackle the choreography to “TAIL” collectively—and it’s protected to say that Song Mino nails it.

Sunmi playfully praised him within the caption for his spectacular core energy, writing, “Mino, your core is a-ma-zing. Thanks,” earlier than displaying love for Song Mino and Block B’s P.O‘s Naver NOW present “Brrrr Pals” (on which she guested the day the video was filmed).

Sunmi and Song Mino additionally just lately appeared collectively as judges on the JTBC singing competitors program “Sing Once more.”

Take a look at the clip of the singers dancing collectively beneath!

Watch Song Mino on his selection present “New Journey to the West 4” (also called “Right here Comes Hassle”) with subtitles right here:

