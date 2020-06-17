Watch: WJSN Wins With “Butterfly” On “The Present”; Performances By WayV, DIA, N.Flying, And More

WJSN grabbed a trophy for “Butterfly”!

The nominees for first place on the June 16 episode of “The Present” have been N.Flying’s “Oh Actually.”, BTOB member Eunkwang’s “No One Is aware of,” and WJSN’s “Butterfly.” WJSN gained with a complete rating of 8,100 to N.Flying’s 5,131 and Eunkwang’s 4,233.

Watch their performances and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode have been additionally by AWEEK, E’LAST, N.Flying, SECRET NUMBER, WayV, woo!ah!, DIA, Hyeon Search engine optimization Park, Eunkwang, ONEWE, Lee Si Eun, Lee Yejoon, and Ha Hyun Sang.

Verify them out beneath!

AWEEK – “One 4 Three”

Hyeon Search engine optimization Park – “YOU”

E’LAST – “Swear”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

woo!ah! – “Payday”

Lee Si Eun – “Once more”

Ha Hyun Sang – “Nostalgia”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

WayV – “Flip Again Time”

DIA – “No one Is aware of”

DIA – “Hug U”

Lee Yejoon – “From Hello to Goodbye”

N.Flying – “Flower Fantasy”

N.Flying – “Oh actually.”

Eunkwang – “No One Is aware of”

Congratulations to WJSN!