Watch: WJSN’s Yeonjung’s Emotional Reinterpretation Of BTS’s “Pretend Love” Blows “Lotto Singer” Audience Away

WJSN’s Yeonjung wowed the group together with her beautiful rendition of BTS’s “Pretend Love” on “Lotto Singer”!

On the November 14 episode of the MBN music selection present, Yeonjung took the stage to carry out a robust, heartbreaking cowl of BTS’s 2018 hit.

Her poignant reinterpretation of the tune, which included a charming dance break, visibly moved the viewers and her fellow opponents as they appeared on from the sidelines in awe. At one level, one of many present’s two hosts even turned all the way in which in his chair in order that he may get a greater take a look at Yeonjung and the dancers acting on stage.

Take a look at Yeonjung’s emotional cowl of “Pretend Love” under!