Watch: Women’ Generation Members Show Their Support For Hyoyeon And Have Fun Doing “Dessert” Dance Challenge

The members of Women’ Generation confirmed their assist for Hyoyeon and showcased their dancing abilities by collaborating within the dance problem for her new tune “Dessert”!

“Dessert” options (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Crazy and was launched in July. Since then, Hyoyeon has been sharing movies of her fellow Women’ Generation members collaborating within the dance problem for the tune.

On August 8, Hyoyeon posted her dance problem video with YoonA, finishing the set of all seven of the opposite Women’ Generation members taking over the problem. Taeyeon, Sunny, Sooyoung, Yuri, Tiffany, Seohyun, and YoonA every put their very own spin on the dance as they confirmed assist for Hyoyeon’s new tune.

Earlier, Hyoyeon was requested which member she felt did the most effective on the problem, and he or she selected Yuri and stated it was due to how a lot power she had.

Try the entire members doing the “Dessert” dance problem beneath!