Watch: Women’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, Ailee, Jamie, CLC’s Yeeun, KARD’s Jiwoo, And More Team Up In Units For “Good Lady” Performances + Vote On Winner

On the Might 28 episode of “Good Lady,” the forged took half in a unit battle!

“Good Lady” is an Mnet hip hop actuality program that showcases feminine hip-hop and R&B artists by having them group as much as full quests. Its forged members embody Women’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, Cheetah, Ailee, Jamie (previously Park Jimin), Lee Younger Ji, Sleeq, CLC’s Yeeun, Yunhway, KARD’s Jiwoo, and QUEEN WA$ABII.

The mission started final week when the forged went to a two-day-and-one-night music camp, the place they got the duty of creating a two-member unit to carry out collectively on the second day. They had been advised that the pair that was topped because the “greatest unit” would get flex cash as a prize.

The members teamed up in duos of Lee Younger Ji and QUEEN WA$ABII, Jamie and Ailee, Yunhway and Yeeun, Jiwoo and Cheetah, and Hyoyeon and Sleeq. Lee Younger Ji and QUEEN WA$ABII kicked issues off with their efficiency final week.

The newest episode featured duo performances by the remaining items. Examine them out under!

Jiwoo and Cheetah – “Desperado” (unique by Rihanna)

Yunhway and Yeeun – “Feels” (unique by Calvin Harris that includes Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Massive Sean)

Sleeq and Hyoyeon – “Blinding Lights” (unique by The Weeknd)

Ailee and Jamie – “Tango” (unique by ABIR)

In the top, Sleeq and Hyoyeon had been named the winners! All their fellow contestants had voted for them as the most effective unit.

The “Good Lady” forged was then proven taking up their first quest, which was a battle in opposition to Simply Music and Wedaplugg Data, which homes artists like Swings, Giriboy, and extra. The Quiett took half within the episode as a particular director.

Once they got here up with the lineup for his or her competitors, the “Good Lady” members determined that Lee Younger Ji would go up in opposition to Giriboy. Lee Younger Ji stated, “I’m actually scared. Giriboy was my mentor on ‘Excessive Faculty Rapper.’”

It was additionally determined that within the first spherical, Sleeq, Yunhway, and Jamie are going up in opposition to Lil Tachi, sAewoo, and Jhnovr.

“Good Lady” airs on Mnet on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

